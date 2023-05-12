Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and higher Select, the USDA said.
People are also reading…
- Choice down $1.11 to $304.61/cwt.
- Select rose 10 cents to $284.68/cwt.
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 748 sold live at $176-177 and 273 sold dressed at $277-281. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 177 head sold live at $170-178.50 and no dressed sales.
“Beef production is down near 6% this quarter and weight data suggest that producers are current with marketings,” The Hightower Report said.