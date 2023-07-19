Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.
- Choice down $1.09 to $303.59/cwt.
- Select down 65 cents to $275.96/cwt.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported no live or dressed sales. In negotiated cash sales in Iowa/Minnesota, the USDA reported 140 sold live at $172 and 78 head sold dressed at $291.
Beef prices are starting to trend lower, The Hightower Report noted, narrowing packer margins and in some cases turning them negative. “This raises questions as to how long they will pay up for live cattle.”
“Cattle feeders have pushed feeder cattle to just under the $240.00 level, but can't seem to push it through,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “Significant volume has been purchased at or near this year's high. Knowing that many think this time is different, strengthens my thoughts that there is nothing new under the sun.”