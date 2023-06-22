Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were higher on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
- Choice was up 22 cents to $334.47/cwt.
- Select was down 45 cents to $303.80.
People are also reading…
In negotiated cash sales in Nebraska, the USDA reported 2,798 head sold live for $181-187.50, and 2,100 head sold dressed for $280-290. In Iowa/Minnesota, there were 4,049 head sold live for $182-186.55, and 1,803 head sold dressed for $286-292.
“Cash cattle and beef prices are lower this week,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA boxed beef cutout came in at $333.30 this morning, down 95 cents from yesterday. The weekly drought monitor showed that approximately 41% of the U.S. cattle inventory was within an area experiencing drought as of June 20 versus 42% a week ago.”
“Analyst estimates for Friday’s Cattle on Feed report range from a 3.1% yr/yr inventory reduction to a 4% reduction,” Brugler Marketing said. “The average trade guess is to see 96.6% of June 2022’s inventory. Placements are estimated to be above 2022, with the average estimate at +1.7%. The average trade guess for May marketings is +1.6%.”