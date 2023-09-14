Cattle slaughter this week is down slightly from a year ago, while boxed beef cutout prices are dipping, The Hightower Report said. “December cattle have pulled back after failing to take out the July contract high in two attempts this week and this may be an inflection point in the next couple of sessions.”
Feeder markets seemingly have reached a top, Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “It feels more so today. Get something done for spring marketings. This is a sales solicitation.”
People are also reading…
Outside markets
Stocks: December E-mini S&Ps this morning were up 0.40% this morning. Early this morning in Europe, the Euro Stoxx 50 was up 0.78%, France’s CAC 40 was up 0.96%, Germany’s DAX Index rose by 0.68% and London’s FTSE 100 was up 1.46%. In Asian markets, Shanghai’s Composite Index rose 0.11% overnight, while Japan’s Nikkei Stock Index finished up 1.41%.
Currencies: Early today the dollar index was up 0.39%, EUR/USD was down 0.52% and USD/JPY was down 0.16%.
Energy: October WTI crude oil prices this morning are up $1.32 (1.47%), and November gasoline is up 1.19%.