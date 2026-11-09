“The cattle market opened higher and extended the gains this morning before pulling back off the session highs but still closed strong,” The Hightower Report said. “Cash prices were weak last week but if the market can hold these early week gains, cash ideas may improve for this week. The U.S. dollar was moderately lower and feedgrains continue to be weak, another friendly cattle factor. Last week’s selloff in cattle was extreme and a corrective rally is ongoing.”
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