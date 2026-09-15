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“The feeder index made a significant $10.49 jump Monday but fell back slightly today. Strong trading volume on the rally over the last week was bullish and we doubt the upswing is over,” The Hightower Report said.
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“The feeder index made a significant $10.49 jump Monday but fell back slightly today. Strong trading volume on the rally over the last week was bullish and we doubt the upswing is over,” The Hightower Report said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
“Feeder auctions this week have been strong, and yesterday’s pullback may be a normal technical correction,” the Hightower Report said. “…The …
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
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