Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
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