Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Recently Listed
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
“Cash trade ideas have improved after yesterday’s rally, but we have not seen any bids yet,” the Hightower Report said. “Fundamental underlyin…
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and lower on Select, the USDA said.
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures were down 30 cents to $1.25 across the board on Wednesday. Open interest was down …
Austin Schroeder at Barchart.com said, “Live cattle futures posted gains of $1.85 to $3.62 on Friday, with December up $5.57 on the week. Open…
Recently Listed
© Copyright 2026 AgUpdate, 707 S 13th Street Tekamah, NE 68061
A Lee Enterprises, Incorporated newspaper. Majority shareholder: David Hoffmann, Hoffmann Media Group.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.