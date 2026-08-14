Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
Recently Listed
E-edition PLUS unlimited articles & videos
Personalized news alerts with our mobile app
*FREE access to newspapers.com archives
Hundreds of games, puzzles & comics online
*Refers to the latest 2 years of agupdate.com stories. Cancel anytime.
Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
“NASS Crop Progress data showed the U.S. pasture rating at 29% good-excellent, steady with the week prior,” Barchart.com reported.
Recently Listed
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.