Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
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Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were up on Choice and up on Select, USDA said.
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“(June live cattle $13 below cash) may limit any further pullback in June, but deferred months have been weaker and could react more negativel…
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