The USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced today it is updating the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) payment rate to support livestock producers in the Midwest who have lost cattle to the extreme heat and humidity experienced this summer. To help indemnify ranchers to reflect a trend towards higher cattle weights in feedlots, the 2023 LIP payment rate for beef calves over 800 pounds will increase from $1244 per head to $1618, an increase of $374.
Food inflation has been a major concern of consumers. Consumers wanting to pay less at the grocery store began adding more pork to their grocery basket, ADM Investor Services said in its August review.