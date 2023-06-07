People are also reading…
Cattle markets appear to be reversing course on Wednesday. Sharp losses due to profit-taking showed “the higher cash trade this week in most all classes of cattle may have been the catching up that needed to be done,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said.
Since May 26, the July hog contract had risen $13.90 off an oversold condition, The Hightower Report said. “Futures are no longer trading at a discount to the cash market, which makes the market more vulnerable to cash weakness.”