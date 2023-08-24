People are also reading…
“October cattle reached a 1 ½ week high before finishing Thursday with a sizable gain,” the Hightower Report said. “A Brazilian official said that the Chinese government has asked Brazil to reduce a list of meat plants seeking authorization to export to that country. This is being viewed as a step that could help Beijing expedite the approval process.”
“October hogs finished Thursday’s trading with a sizable gain in the wake of a supportive export sales report,” the Hightower Report said. “The report showed US pork sales for the week ending August 17 at 33,016 tonnes for 2023 delivery and 98 tonnes for 2024, for a total of 33,114. This was up from 31,533 the previous week and the highest since April 27.”