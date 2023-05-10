People are also reading…
“According to the last Cattle on Feed Report, there should be more fed cattle from June through the summer and it is one of the reasons along with high beef prices, Live Cattle have sold off the extreme highs,” Chris Lehner, with ADM Investor Services, said. “At the same time, June is already trading below cash.”
Lehner says hog markets made new contract lows earlier this week, but traders have been willing to take on some short positions due to the mildly oversold nature of the hog markets. “Essentially it was correcting a slightly oversold market,” he says.