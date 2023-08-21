People are also reading…
Cattle markets received support Monday from the latest USDA report. “As expected, October live cattle opened higher this morning in the wake of Friday’s Cattle on Feed report, which came in at the bullish end of expectations,” the Hightower Report said. “Despite a late pullback, October cattle finished Monday with a moderate gain.”
After making gains Friday, hogs gave back much of that ground to begin the week. “October hogs gave up a good portion of their sharp gains from Friday as they finished Monday’s trading session with a sizable loss,” the Hightower Report said.