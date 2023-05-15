People are also reading…
Cattle markets did not build on Friday’s big rally as much as some traders hoped. “June live cattle extended Friday’s rally very slightly on Monday before settling back into Friday’s range,” the Hightower Report said. “Traders may have been disappointed that the market did not make a bigger move after Friday’s sharp rally.”
Hogs climbed higher to begin the week. “June hogs were sharply higher on Monday, trading to their highest level since May 4 after breaking out of last week’s consolidation,” the Hightower Report said. “Pork prices have been rallying, with the USDA pork cutout reaching its highest level since March 16 on Friday.”