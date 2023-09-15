The UAW has gone on a strike. “It won’t be positive for beef”, Chris Lehner of ADM Investor Services. The higher priced cuts, ribs and loins are already moving off the pre-Labor Day highs. Demand for ground beef is strong now and only will get stronger with weakening for roasts and steak, he said.
December cattle have extended yesterday's rally today to another new contract (and all-time) high. Cattle supplies are tight and are likely to continue to be that way for a while. The next window to the US supply situation will be the monthly Cattle on Feed report a week from now, The Hightower Report said.
Hog weights appear to have bottomed for the season, which could put downward pressure on pork prices, The Hightower Report said.