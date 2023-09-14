People are also reading…
Cattle surged higher despite lower export data, supported by the tight cattle supply. “December cattle were sharply higher today and in the process broke through their July 20 contract high, as the tight cattle supply continues to support the market,” the Hightower Report said.
“December hogs closed lower today after a failed attempt at pushing through their June and July highs yesterday,” the Hightower Report said. “US pork export sales for the week ending September 7 came in at 23,049 tonnes, down from 29,385 the previous week and the lowest since August 3.”