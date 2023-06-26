People are also reading…
“Cattle prices are lower today after a bearish Cattle on Feed report on Friday, which had May placements and May 31 cattle on feed coming in above the upper end of trade expectations,” the Hightower Report said. “The placements number at 104.6% of last year suggests the tight supply that lifted prices to all-time highs earlier this month will eventually be alleviated.”
Hogs consolidated their rally Monday. “August lean hogs are higher today as the market appears to be consolidating its steep rally off contract lows from late May,” the Hightower Report said. “The market had a key reversal day lower on Thursday, but it has not followed through on that move.”