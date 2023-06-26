Related to this story

Prop 12 enforcement delayed

Prop 12, which was set to go into effect in California on July 1, was moved back to January 1, 2024, for the initiation date, granting the mar…

Lean hogs

Pork cutout futures ended with gains of $1.32 to $3.25 to start the week. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was reported at $94.62 aft…

Market watching pork prices

Pork is still cheap compared to beef, and going forward, as inflation remains high and food prices remain high, pork will compete with beef, C…

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported: