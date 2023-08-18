People are also reading…
Live cattle closed the Thursday session with contracts down 40 cents to $1.05. Feeders were more or less the leaders, with losses of $1.10 to $1.87. The online FCE auction had 1,402 head listed on Thursday, with sales of $178.50 on 248 head from 2 TX lots. Bids ranged from $177.50 to $178.50, with asks of $179-183 on the unsold lots, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Hog futures showed contracts 20 to 97 cents higher at the close on Friday. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Thursday afternoon was 44 cents weaker to $93.01. The CME Lean Hog Index for August 15 was 90 cents lower to $101.03, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.