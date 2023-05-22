Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle on Feed comes Friday

Cattle on Feed report is set to be released this afternoon after the close. Market is expecting On Feed to come in at 96.5% of last year with …