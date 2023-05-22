People are also reading…
NASS confirmed 11.608m head of cattle on feed in 1,000+ head lots on May 1st. That was down 3.44% from last year’s inventory and matched the pre-report estimate. April placements were 1.748m head, that was down 4.2% yr/yr. The average pre-report estimate was to see a 3.7% drop off. The COF report showed April marketings of 1.701m head, down more than anticipated and thus offsetting the lighter placements, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Hog futures changed course on Wednesday, and pushed lower on Friday. At the close the front month futures were 1.8% to 2.9% in the red which left the June contract at a $2.20 loss for the week. The USDA National Average Base Hog price was $80.43 on Friday afternoon, up by $1.45. The CME Lean Hog Index for 5/17 was $78.42 after a 62 cent increase, according to Total Farm Marketing.