Cattle on Feed report is set to be released this afternoon after the close. Market is expecting On Feed to come in at 96.5% of last year with 11.601 million head, according to Bryant Sanderson of CHS Hedging.
June hogs contracts are at a $1.20 gain for the week so far, while August is $2.17. Nearby lean hog futures settled Thursday mixed with June up by 42 cents but August down by 95 cents. The USDA National Average Base Hog price was $5.76 lower on Thursday to $78.98. Wednesday was $1.95 higher at $84.74. The 5/15 CME Lean Hog Index was $77.17 after a 67 cent increase, according to Total Farm Marketing.