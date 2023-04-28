People are also reading…
A strong beef market this week has been supported with the boxed beef cutout reaching its highest point since Sept. 20, 2021. This move was offset by mixed to slightly lower trend in cash cattle, according the Hightower Report.
The slaughter this past week was 622,000 up from 613,000 the previous week and down 42,000 from last year. The year on year declines are large and reflect smaller supplies of fed cattle coupled with sharply lower cow slaughter. Processing margins marginally improved for the week. Carcass weights remain below last year further reducing beef tonnage, according to The Ag Center cattle Report.