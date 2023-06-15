People are also reading…
Cattle markets were lower on Wednesday “which suggests the market could resume its correction from last week’s highs,” The Hightower Report said. “Cash beef prices continue to rally, but initial reports on cash live cattle trade are showing some weakness.”
Lower hog weights are expected to keep pork supplies tight and support prices, The Hightower Report said. “Weights have a seasonal tendency to fall this time of year, but the current average weight is the lightest for this time of year since 2018.”