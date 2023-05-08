People are also reading…
June’s cattle contract remains at a “stiff premium” to the cash market and this may have helped support the early gains on Friday, The Hightower Report said. “A more positive tilt to outside market forces and ideas that beef production will continue to tighten helped to support.”
“The cattle/beef industry has achieved a higher price for cattle and beef to levels for which demand is anticipated to be impacted,” Christopher Swift of Swift Trading said. “While it has been difficult to see any changes in consumer beef demand, the anticipation of remains.”