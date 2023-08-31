People are also reading…
“October cattle are lower today, under pressure from a slightly weaker tone in the beef market and a weak technical setup,” the Hightower Report said. “The market fell below the 21-day moving average yesterday and has fallen just below the 50-day this morning. The USDA boxed beef cutout came at $314.39 this morning, down 72 cents from yesterday.”
“October hogs are lower this morning but are still inside the upper half of yesterday wide, outside day higher,” the Hightower Report said. “The weekly export sales report was strong, with pork sales for the week ending August 24 at 36,878 tonnes for 2023 since April 27. It was also the first time that sales have come in above 30,000 for three straight weeks since late April.”