Related to this story

Most Popular

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Lean hogs

In weighted average negotiated prices for barrows and gilts, USDA reported;

Cattle

Boxed beef cutout values this afternoon were lower on Choice and Select, the USDA said.

Corn losses supports feeder market

Cattle markets saw “significant changes” in outlook after today’s acreage report shook up the grain markets, Christopher Swift of Swift Tradin…