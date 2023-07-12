People are also reading…
“August live cattle traded to new contract highs for the second session in a row this morning but then reversed and traded lower in the wake of the USDA supply/demand report,” the Hightower Report said. “The lower-than-expected CPI number earlier this morning was viewed as bullish for domestic demand, as it suggested that the Fed will be ending their rate hike cycle sooner.”
“August lean hogs started out the session on a stronger note, trading to its highest level since July 6, but it sold off after the release of the USDA report,” the Hightower Report said. “The market drew strength earlier in the session from a much lower than expected CPI number that sparked a selloff in the dollar.”