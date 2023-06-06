People are also reading…
June, July, and August hog futures took a step back on Monday led by a $1.40 drop in June. The back months extended the rally, ending the day with $0.57 to $1.10 gains. USDA’s National Average Afternoon Base Hog price was shown as $85.29 for Monday after a $3.53 increase. The CME Lean Hog Index was $80.52 on 6/1, up by 89 cents, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Cattle supplies are tight and beef prices are high, but after seven straight sessions of making contract highs -- including some all-time highs -- traders may be concerned the market has moved too far, too fast, according to the Hightower Report.