Despite being a down day for cattle markets, December cattle stayed in the upper half of Friday’s range, and today’s trading may have been back and fill action after the gains and ahead of the next Cattle on Feed report. “December cattle are lower this morning, but they have spent the entire session in the upper half of Friday’s breakout range,” the Hightower Report said.
“December lean hogs are seeing some volatile action today,” the Hightower Report said. “They sold off on the open to their lowest level since September 1 but were back to only slightly lower on the day at midsession.”