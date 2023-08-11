People are also reading…
Coming into Friday, cattle were at a net loss for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing. the front month cattle futures were $0.52 to $1.10 higher on the day, though October remains at a 37 cent loss for the week with one day remaining. The feeder cattle futures market settled off the session highs, but still $0.85 to $1.22 higher on the day.
Triple digit losses have Hogs red for the week. Front month lean hog futures closed the day with $0.95 to $1.30 losses. The December contract is at a $1.52 loss for the week into the Friday trade, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.