People are also reading…
Front month live cattle futures were down 7 to 65 cents on Monday. October was $1.50 off the low for the day. USDA mentioned some light $185 cash trade in the WCB on Monday. Last week’s action was mostly from $185 to $186 in the WCB, and $178-179 in the South, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Hogs were mixed at the close on Monday, as the nearby contracts rallied 25 to 92 cents. The 2024 futures were 5 to 55 cents weaker. August futures ended the month of July with a net $11.52 gain. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.24 higher to $101.71. The CME Lean Hog Index for 7/27 was $105.81, down by 3 cents, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.