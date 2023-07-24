People are also reading…
Cattle settled 17 to 85 cents lower on Friday, ahead of the USDA cattle reports. The feeders finished the day higher. August posted a net loss of 15 cents for the week, according to Total Farm Marketing.
August hogs ended Friday with a 5 cent gain. The other nearbys were 15 to 47 cents weaker on the day. For the week, Aug was still up by $4.47 while Dec was only 47 cents higher. USDA had the National Average Base Hog price $3.79 lower to $99.32, according to Total Farm Marketing.