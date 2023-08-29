People are also reading…
Hog futures ended Monday $0.80 to $2.02 higher. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $3.03 weaker in the PM report to $84.62. CME’s Lean Hog Index was another $1.22 lower on 8/24 at $96.40., according to Total Farm Marketing.
The feeder cattle market rallied out of the weekend with triple digit gains of as much as $3.07. The live cattle were 2 to 97 cents stronger after Monday’s session. USDA had Friday cash sales mainly near $178-$179 for TX, and Northern business near $185. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was another $2.24 stronger on 8/25, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.