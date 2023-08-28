People are also reading…
Live cattle futures were up by 45 to 82 cents on Friday. That extended the gain for the October contract to $2.35 for the week. USDA confirmed another day of solid cash market volume on Friday. Prices were mainly near $178-$179 for TX, which is even wk/wk, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Lean hogs firmed on Friday, closing 2 to 42 cents higher. The October missed out, and sold off around 11 CDT to close the day down by 65 cents. For the week, Oct was at a net $2.30 loss while Dec ended $2.47 weaker Friday to Friday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.