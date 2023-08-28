Related to this story

Most Popular

Cattle weights up, hog weights down

The USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) announced today it is updating the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) payment rate to support livestock pr…

Lean Hogs

Pork cutout futures closed up by $0.50 to $1.35, also led by the October contract. USDA’s National Pork Carcass Cutout Value was up $4.13 on T…

Cattle on Feed out today

Live cattle closed the Thursday session with contracts down 40 cents to $1.05. Feeders were more or less the leaders, with losses of $1.10 to …