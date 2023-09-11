People are also reading…
“October cattle traded through last Thursday’s high to their highest level since July 20,” the Hightower Report said. “This leaves the contract high of 183.750 from that date as a key resistance level.”
“December hogs have been traded right up to the trendline but ended back near unchanged on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The USDA pork cutout came in at $101.10 this morning, up $3.30 from Friday’s AM number and up $4.25 from Friday afternoon. If it settles there, it will be the highest it has been since August 24.”