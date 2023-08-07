People are also reading…
“October live cattle are lower this morning, as they give back a portion of Friday’s gains and consolidate last week’s rally,” the Hightower Report said. “The tight cattle supply has been the dominant force for the market throughout the summer, and it continues to provide underlying support.”
Hogs had a strong start to the week. Good pork prices have been supporting the hog market. “October lean hogs are higher this morning and look ready to take out last week’s high at 86.50, which is the high so far for the move off the contract low from late May,” the Hightower Report said.