“Traders are expecting cash to pull back (in cattle) seasonally and feel the spring high is in, in my opinion,” Ben DiCostanzo of Walsh Trading said. “Hence, a struggling futures market. Cutouts remain high but have stalled. Slaughter levels remain soft as packers try to control the market.”
Beef production is expected to be down 5.6% from last year in the second quarter, The Hightower Report said. “The market faces significant tightness into the fourth quarter with beef production expected to be down 8% from last year.”