People are also reading…
Market consolidation continues for cattle markets. Despite tight cattle supplies, traders have concerns about demand being reduced amidst high prices. “October live cattle are lower this morning, as the market continues its consolidation of the past month and a half,” the Hightower Report said.
Lean hogs moved higher Wednesday. “August lean hogs are higher at midsession, as they continue to chop around inside this month’s range,” the Hightower Report said. “The market gapped lower this morning only to reverse and take out yesterday’s high.”