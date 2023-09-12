People are also reading…
Feeders led the way out of the weekend break with $2.12 to $2.37 gains of 0.8%. The September contract was up by 87 cents on the day, but had printed a new ATH. Live cattle futures went home $0.85 to $1.05 in the black with triple digit gains for Oct, Feb, and April, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Hogs traded $0.20 to $1.02 higher on Monday, as the October contract led the way. That added to the premium over the Dec contract, going home +$7.90. The National Average Base Hog price increased by 3 cents to $79.17 on Monday afternoon. The 9/06 CME Lean Hog Index was 18 cents higher at $86.19, according to Total Farm Marketing.