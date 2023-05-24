People are also reading…
Cattle markets moved sharply higher Wednesday, with the discount of futures to the cash market helping to support the uptrend. “June cattle closed sharply higher on the session after an early break down to the lowest level since May 17,” the Hightower Report said. “The buying pushed the market to a new contract high.”
“June hogs closed moderately lower on the session and moved to a new contract low for the third session in a row,” the Hightower Report said. “Average weight data was supportive showing a further significant decline this week, but the focus is on the short term demand forces.”