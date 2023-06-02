People are also reading…
Most of the lean hog market slid back on Thursday, but the June contract ended the session with a 97 cent gain. The other front months backed off by as much as $1.82 on the day. Even with the triple digit drop, July futures were still up a net $7.27 into Friday, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.
Cattle futures printed a strong Thursday session with the June contract leading the way. June fats were up nearly $6 at the close, and filled April’s expiration gap. The other front months were also 1.8% to 2.8% higher after the Thursday rally. The cash market on Thursday saw cattle trade hands from $175-180 in Texas and up to $188 in NE, according to Total Farm Marketing.