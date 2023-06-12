People are also reading…
Hogs ended the Friday session with 20 cent to $2.42 gains led by the July contract. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price for Friday afternoon dropped by $8.60 to $85.52. The CME Lean Hog Index for 6/7 was 76 cents stronger to $83.80, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Cattle supplies are tight and cash markets are firm, and this could help August cattle hold support on the break, according to the Hightower Report. The market was lower for the third day in a row Friday, as it continued its pullback from all-time highs earlier in the week.