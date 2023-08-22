People are also reading…
The fats were $0.45 to $1.12 higher across the board to close out the first trade day of the week. The feeders were $1.20 to $2.10 higher after the CoF report on Friday. Last week’s business had cattle exchanging hands in the South at $178-179, down $1 on the week. Northern action was in a range of $185-188, steady to $2 lower. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was $1.19 stronger on 8/18 to $245.23, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Lean hog futures ended the first trade day of the week with $0.27 to $1.50 losses across the board. October and December contracts were down the most on the day as the deferred contracts built in more premium. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was $1.87 weaker on Monday afternoon, quoted at $91.65. The CME Lean Hog Index for August 17 was down another 71 cents to $99.61, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.