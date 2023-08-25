People are also reading…
Live cattle ended the Thursday session with triple digit gains of $1.32 to $2.05. The feeders ended the session were $1.47 to $2.37 higher at the close. USDA saw cash volumes pick up on Thursday, with $178-$179 in TX and $179 to $184 in the North. Some dressed sales were reported as high as $295, with $292 the bulk, according to Total Farm Marketing.
Lean hog futures ended the Thursday session with $0.37 to $1.92 gains. October led the way and expanded the premium to Dec to $8.57. USDA’s National Average Base Hog price was 77 cents weaker on Thursday afternoon to $87.65. CME’s Lean Hog Index fell another 67 cents on 8/22 to $97.37, according to Alan Brugler of Barchart.