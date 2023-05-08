People are also reading…
“June cattle closed higher on the day,” the Hightower Report said. “The low production last week helped provide some underlying support, and June cattle is finding support from the stiff discount to the cash market. Boxed beef cutout values at midsession came in at $308.38, down $0.81 on the day.”
Hog markets moved lower, with a small range. There are concerns about producers liquidating some breeding stock. “June hogs closed lower on the session and pushed down to a new contract low,” the Hightower Report said.