Cattle market traders continue to watch the discount to the cash market. “The market is trading at a significant discount to the cash cattle, which provides some insurance against cash market declines, but it is also somewhat overbought, and cash cattle prices have been trending lower in recent weeks.”
Hog market analyst are watching China’s average pig prices. “China’s national average spot pig price as of May 17 was down 1.39% from the previous day,” the Hightower Report said. “For the week prices are down 1.59%, down 3.60% for the month and down 16.86% year to date.”