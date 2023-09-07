People are also reading…
“October live cattle are higher again today,” the Hightower Report said. “They have pushed through their August 4 high this morning, leaving the contract high from July 20 at 185.75 as the next upside target. The market has been under the negative technical influence of a key reversal top since that date, and a move through there could open the door for another leg higher.”
“October lean hogs are higher at midsession but are inside yesterday’s range,” the Hightower Report said. “The market has yet to go back and attempt to move above the 200-day moving average. It did so twice in August but failed to close above it each time.”