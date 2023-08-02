People are also reading…
Cattle moved lower Wednesday, continuing a week of ups and downs as traders evaluate the tight supply situation for cattle and the generally lower beef and cash cattle prices. “October live cattle are lower today, and they have given up a good portion of yesterday’s gains,” the Hightower Report said.
Hogs moved to their highest level since March yesterday, but slipped lower Wednesday. “October lean hogs are lower this morning after trading to their highest level since March 16 yesterday,” the Hightower Report said.