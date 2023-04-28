People are also reading…
June cattle are finding support from a strong advance in the beef market this week despite a drift lower in cash live cattle. “The June futures remain at a steep discount to the cash market, which leaves them resilient against weaker cash cattle prices,” The Hightower Report said today.
With a lower hog inventory in March, an improving export outlook in recent supply/demand updates, and a higher trend in pork cutout values and lean hog prices late this week, cash market fundamentals seem to be shifting more bullish, The Hightower Report said today.