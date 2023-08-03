People are also reading…
The cattle market is back in “consolidation mode,” The Hightower Report said, as the contract highs from July 20 were rejected. “The market is trying to balance a tight supply situation for cattle against lower trends in beef and cash cattle prices.”
Pork prices are lower and that could pressure markets, The Hightower Report said. “The hog market has been benefitting from a general uptrend in pork prices (in general), but the pork cutout came in down $3.34, the lowest since July 13.”